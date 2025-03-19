World News Live Today March 19, 2025: ‘The blood and treasure’: Donald Trump, Putin agree to work towards 30-day limited ceasefire in Ukraine

Live
'The blood and treasure': Donald Trump, Putin agree to work towards 30-day limited ceasefire in Ukraine
Mar 19, 2025 12:36 AM IST
Latest news on March 19, 2025: US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on March 18, discussing Ukraine and US-Russia ties.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Donald Trump, Putin agree to work towards 30-day limited ceasefire in Ukraine
- The White House said talks would start “immediately” in the Middle East, but Ukraine's stance on the proposed phased ceasefire was still unclear.
Mar 19, 2025 12:06 AM IST
US News Live : ‘With deep sadness and a heavy heart’: Parents of Indian student Sudiksha Konanki accept she drowned on spring break
- Sudiksha Konanki’s father said authorities explained the ocean conditions and confirmed the person in question was never considered a suspect.
