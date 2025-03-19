Edit Profile
    World News Live Today March 19, 2025: ‘The blood and treasure’: Donald Trump, Putin agree to work towards 30-day limited ceasefire in Ukraine

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 19, 2025 12:36 AM IST
    World News Live: Stay connected with the latest updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, environmental issues, and more. Our live blog provides continuous coverage of breaking news, in-depth reports, and insights into the events shaping the world as they unfold.
    Latest news on March 19, 2025: US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on March 18, discussing Ukraine and US-Russia ties.

    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your ultimate destination for real-time global news. We bring you instant updates on everything from political shifts and economic trends to international conflicts and environmental challenges. Our extensive coverage ensures you stay informed and engaged with the events influencing the world today....Read More

    Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 19, 2025 12:36 AM IST

    US News Live : ‘The blood and treasure’: Donald Trump, Putin agree to work towards 30-day limited ceasefire in Ukraine

    • The White House said talks would start “immediately” in the Middle East, but Ukraine's stance on the proposed phased ceasefire was still unclear.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 19, 2025 12:06 AM IST

    US News Live : ‘With deep sadness and a heavy heart’: Parents of Indian student Sudiksha Konanki accept she drowned on spring break

    • Sudiksha Konanki’s father said authorities explained the ocean conditions and confirmed the person in question was never considered a suspect.
    Read the full story here

