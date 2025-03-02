Live
World News Live Today March 2, 2025: Dallas police investigate shooting reports at convention center during NCA Cheer event
Mar 2, 2025 1:13 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on March 2, 2025: Convention center evacuated in Dallas, Texas, amid shooting reports.
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 2, 2025 1:13 AM IST
US News Live : Dallas police investigate shooting reports at convention center during NCA Cheer event
- Convention center in Dallas, Texas, was evacuated amid reports of an incident during NCA cheer competition.
Mar 2, 2025 1:09 AM IST
US News Live : US judge blocks Donald Trump’s order to cut funding for transgender youth care
- Trump’s order cuts research and education grants for institutions, including medical schools and hospitals, offering gender-affirming care to those under 19.
Mar 2, 2025 12:39 AM IST
World News Live : ‘You have full backing across the UK’: British PM Starmer hugs Zelensky in London after tense exchange with Trump
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Starmer and the UK for their support after a tense Oval Office exchange where Trump and VP JD Vance criticised him over US aid.
Mar 2, 2025 12:17 AM IST
US News Live : Who was Angie Stone? ‘Black Diamond’ singer dies in Alabama car crash
- Singer Angie Stone died in a car crash in Montgomery, Alabama. Stone is survived by her son Michael and daughter Diamond.
News world news World News Live Today March 2, 2025: Dallas police investigate shooting reports at convention center during NCA Cheer event