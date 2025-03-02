Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi200C
Saturday, Mar 1, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    World News Live Today March 2, 2025: Dallas police investigate shooting reports at convention center during NCA Cheer event

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 2, 2025 1:13 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on March 2, 2025: Convention center evacuated in Dallas, Texas, amid shooting reports.
    Latest news on March 2, 2025: Convention center evacuated in Dallas, Texas, amid shooting reports.

    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 2, 2025 1:13 AM IST

    US News Live : Dallas police investigate shooting reports at convention center during NCA Cheer event

    • Convention center in Dallas, Texas, was evacuated amid reports of an incident during NCA cheer competition.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 2, 2025 1:09 AM IST

    US News Live : US judge blocks Donald Trump’s order to cut funding for transgender youth care

    • Trump’s order cuts research and education grants for institutions, including medical schools and hospitals, offering gender-affirming care to those under 19.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 2, 2025 12:39 AM IST

    World News Live : ‘You have full backing across the UK’: British PM Starmer hugs Zelensky in London after tense exchange with Trump

    • Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Starmer and the UK for their support after a tense Oval Office exchange where Trump and VP JD Vance criticised him over US aid.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 2, 2025 12:17 AM IST

    US News Live : Who was Angie Stone? ‘Black Diamond’ singer dies in Alabama car crash

    • Singer Angie Stone died in a car crash in Montgomery, Alabama. Stone is survived by her son Michael and daughter Diamond.
    Read the full story here

    News world news World News Live Today March 2, 2025: Dallas police investigate shooting reports at convention center during NCA Cheer event
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes