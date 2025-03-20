Live
World News Live Today March 20, 2025: Donald Trump calls Canada ‘one of the nastiest countries to deal with’ amid trade war
Mar 20, 2025 1:45 AM IST
Latest news on March 20, 2025: US President Donald Trump delivers remarks during an 'Unleashing American Energy' event at the Department of Energy in Washington, U.S., June 29, 2017.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
World News Live : Donald Trump calls Canada ‘one of the nastiest countries to deal with’ amid trade war
- Canada has become a key target for Trump in his second-term push to reshape global trade and challenge what he calls “unfair practices” by US trade partners.
Mar 20, 2025 1:04 AM IST
US News Live : Fire near Tampa airport sends smoke into the sky, photos surface
- A massive fire erupted near Tampa International Airport, with photos emerging showing thick smoke billowing into the sky.
Mar 20, 2025 12:31 AM IST
US News Live : Trump proposes US ownership of Ukrainian power plants to Zelensky as ‘best protection’
- Donald Trump’s call with Zelensky lasted half as long as his with Putin, who agreed not to target Ukraine’s energy but refused a full 30-day ceasefire.
