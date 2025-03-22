Edit Profile
Friday, Mar 21, 2025
    World News Live Today March 22, 2025: Who was Osama Tabash, the Hamas intelligence chief killed by Israel in Gaza?

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 22, 2025 1:07 AM IST
    World News Live: Stay connected with the latest updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, environmental issues, and more. Our live blog provides continuous coverage of breaking news, in-depth reports, and insights into the events shaping the world as they unfold.
    Latest news on March 22, 2025: Osama Tabash (R) with slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar (L).
    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your ultimate destination for real-time global news. We bring you instant updates on everything from political shifts and economic trends to international conflicts and environmental challenges. Our extensive coverage ensures you stay informed and engaged with the events influencing the world today....Read More

    Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 22, 2025 1:07 AM IST

    World News Live : Who was Osama Tabash, the Hamas intelligence chief killed by Israel in Gaza?

    • IDF said that Tabah's killing was a major setback to Hamas’s intelligence-gathering efforts and its ability to target Israeli forces in the region.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 22, 2025 12:01 AM IST

    US News Live : Boeing bags F-47 contract, Donald Trump touts it as ‘most lethal’ next-gen jet

    • Donald Trump called “47” in the jet's name “a beautiful number,” hinting at his position as the 47th president during the White House announcement.
    Read the full story here

