Sunday, Mar 23, 2025
    World News Live Today March 24, 2025: Israel says it struck ‘key terrorist’ as Hamas official dies in Gaza hospital attack

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 24, 2025 2:27 AM IST
    World News Live: Stay connected with the latest updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, environmental issues, and more. Our live blog provides continuous coverage of breaking news, in-depth reports, and insights into the events shaping the world as they unfold.
    Latest news on March 24, 2025: People gather as smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike at Nasser hospital, according to the Palestinian civil defence, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip March 23, 2025.
    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your ultimate destination for real-time global news.

    Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 24, 2025 2:27 AM IST

    World News Live : Israel says it struck ‘key terrorist’ as Hamas official dies in Gaza hospital attack

    • Barhoum is the fourth Hamas political bureau member killed since Tuesday when Israel resumed airstrikes after a deadlock over extending the ceasefire.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 24, 2025 1:06 AM IST

    World News Live : Gaza war death toll crosses 50,000 in Palestine as Israel intensifies airstrikes

    • The military said it "eliminated" dozens of militants after Israel ended the ceasefire last week with surprise strikes that killed hundreds.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 24, 2025 1:05 AM IST

    US News Live : YouTuber Donna Jordan’s husband shares heartbreaking news of her passing away in final video: Watch

    • The YouTube community mourns Donna Jordan's loss, as her husband reveals she passed away before completing her final sewing tutorial.
    Read the full story here

