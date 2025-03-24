Live
World News Live Today March 24, 2025: Israel says it struck ‘key terrorist’ as Hamas official dies in Gaza hospital attack
Mar 24, 2025 2:27 AM IST
Latest news on March 24, 2025: People gather as smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike at Nasser hospital, according to the Palestinian civil defence, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip March 23, 2025.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
World News Live : Israel says it struck ‘key terrorist’ as Hamas official dies in Gaza hospital attack
- Barhoum is the fourth Hamas political bureau member killed since Tuesday when Israel resumed airstrikes after a deadlock over extending the ceasefire.
Mar 24, 2025 1:06 AM IST
World News Live : Gaza war death toll crosses 50,000 in Palestine as Israel intensifies airstrikes
- The military said it "eliminated" dozens of militants after Israel ended the ceasefire last week with surprise strikes that killed hundreds.
Mar 24, 2025 1:05 AM IST
US News Live : YouTuber Donna Jordan’s husband shares heartbreaking news of her passing away in final video: Watch
- The YouTube community mourns Donna Jordan's loss, as her husband reveals she passed away before completing her final sewing tutorial.
