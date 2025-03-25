Live
World News Live Today March 25, 2025: What is glioblastoma, aggressive brain cancer that killed ex-US lawmaker Mia Love?
Mar 25, 2025 1:31 AM IST
World News Live: Stay connected with the latest updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, environmental issues, and more. Our live blog provides continuous coverage of breaking news, in-depth reports, and insights into the events shaping the world as they unfold.
Latest news on March 25, 2025: Love died at her home in Saratoga Springs, Utah, according to a statement shared by the family. (File)
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your ultimate destination for real-time global news. We bring you instant updates on everything from political shifts and economic trends to international conflicts and environmental challenges. Our extensive coverage ensures you stay informed and engaged with the events influencing the world today....Read More
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 25, 2025 1:31 AM IST
US News Live : What is glioblastoma, aggressive brain cancer that killed ex-US lawmaker Mia Love?
- The former lawmaker from Utah had undergone treatment for glioblastoma, a malignant brain tumor, and received immunotherapy as part of a clinical trial.
Mar 25, 2025 1:03 AM IST
US News Live : 'Fire them all!'; Internet in uproar as Trump admn accidentally leaks classified war plans to journalist
- An unsecured group chat leak involving Jeffrey Goldberg and national security officials planning Yemen airstrikes has sparked online outrage.
Mar 25, 2025 12:37 AM IST
World News Live : UN blames ‘Israeli tank’ for deadly strike on its buildings in Gaza
- The strike killed a Bulgarian UN worker and severely injured six others, as Israel intensified its bombardment of Palestinian territory.
Mar 25, 2025 12:09 AM IST
US News Live : Who is Jeffrey Goldberg? The Atlantic’s editor accidently receives Trump admin Houthi war plans
- Jeffrey Goldberg was inadvertently included in an insecure group chat used by national security officials to launch airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.
Mar 25, 2025 12:05 AM IST
US News Live : Barstool's Dave Portnoy slams Tiger Woods' request for ‘privacy’ amid Vanessa Trump romance
- Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy lambasted Tiger Woods' ‘ridiculous request’ for privacy after confirming he's dating Vanessa Trump
News world news World News Live Today March 25, 2025: What is glioblastoma, aggressive brain cancer that killed ex-US lawmaker Mia Love?