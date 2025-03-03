Edit Profile
    World News Live Today March 3, 2025: Three-time Russian Olympic wrestling champion Buvaisar Saitiev dies at 49

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 3, 2025 12:58 AM IST
    Latest news on March 3, 2025: Buvaisar Saitiev, three-time Olympic freestyle wrestling champion, has passed away at 49.

    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 3, 2025 12:58 AM IST

    World News Live : Three-time Russian Olympic wrestling champion Buvaisar Saitiev dies at 49

    • Saitiev won Olympic gold in 1996, 2004, and 2008 in the 74 kg category and claimed six world and European titles, cementing his wrestling legacy.
