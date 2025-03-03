Live
World News Live Today March 3, 2025: Three-time Russian Olympic wrestling champion Buvaisar Saitiev dies at 49
Mar 3, 2025 12:58 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on March 3, 2025: Buvaisar Saitiev, three-time Olympic freestyle wrestling champion, has passed away at 49.
- Saitiev won Olympic gold in 1996, 2004, and 2008 in the 74 kg category and claimed six world and European titles, cementing his wrestling legacy.
