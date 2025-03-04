Live
World News Live Today March 4, 2025: Pope Francis back on ‘non-invasive mechanical ventilation’ after new breathing issues
Mar 4, 2025 12:17 AM IST
Latest news on March 4, 2025: A man walks near a painting depicting Pope Francis at the Gemelli Hospital, where he is admitted for treatment, in Rome, Italy, March 3, 2025.
Follow all the updates here:
World News Live : Pope Francis back on ‘non-invasive mechanical ventilation’ after new breathing issues
- Pope Francis has been battling a complex respiratory infection and pneumonia for over two weeks at Rome's Gemelli hospital
Mar 4, 2025 12:08 AM IST
US News Live : Who is Casey Anthony? 'America's most hated mom' joins TikTok, becomes ‘legal advocate’ for daughter
- Casey Anthony, who was cleared of murder charges in 2011 for the death of her daughter Caylee Marie Anthony, joined has joined TikTok.
