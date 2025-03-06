Edit Profile
Wednesday, Mar 5, 2025
    World News Live Today March 6, 2025: Video of DJ Daniel being bullied for wearing police outfit surfaces

    By HT News Desk
    Mar 6, 2025 1:39 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on March 6, 2025: Devarjay "DJ" Daniel waves as President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 6, 2025 1:39 AM IST

    US News Live : Video of DJ Daniel being bullied for wearing police outfit surfaces

    • Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel was named an honorary federal law enforcement officer by Trump on Tuesday. After this, a video of him being bullied resurfaced.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 6, 2025 1:30 AM IST

    US News Live : JD Vance slams New York Post as ‘idiots’ for reporting family was moved to ‘undisclosed location’ over protests

    • Vice President JD Vance addresses security concerns during Vermont trip, clarifies hotel switch was for privacy, not protests.
    Read the full story here

    Mar 6, 2025 12:30 AM IST

    US News Live : ‘Good luck’: Donald Trump says Justin Trudeau using tariff disputes to stay in power

    • Donald Trump said that ‘Governor Justin Trudeau’ was largely responsible for US concerns on fentanyl smuggling and illegal migration
    Read the full story here

    Mar 6, 2025 12:27 AM IST

    US News Live : Trump and Trudeau's 50-minute phone call: Here's what they discussed

    • In a 50-minute call, Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau addressed fentanyl smuggling and trade issues.
    Read the full story here

