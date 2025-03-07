Live
World News Live Today March 7, 2025: 16 killed in ‘most violent’ clashes between Syrian forces and ‘gunmen loyal to Assad’
Mar 7, 2025 12:36 AM IST
Latest news on March 7, 2025: A member of Syria's new authorities security forces fires his weapon in Sanamayn, in the southern province of Daraa, during a reported large scale military campaign on March 5, 2025. Syria has seen clashes and shootings in a number of areas, often blamed on Assad supporters, with the new authorities announcing campaigns targeting "regime remnants" and making arrests.
World News Live : 16 killed in ‘most violent’ clashes between Syrian forces and ‘gunmen loyal to Assad’
- Syria's security forces have launched operations to remove former president Bashar al-Assad's loyalists from their strongholds
Mar 7, 2025 12:10 AM IST
US News Live : Who was Andy Isaac? Detroit Lions superfan passed away after 19-year cancer battle
- Andy Isaac, a devoted Detroit Lions fan, has died at 44 after a 19-year battle with cancer.
