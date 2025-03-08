World News Live Today March 8, 2025: Trump threatens new reciprocal tariffs on Canadian dairy and lumber products: ‘They’ll be met with…’

Live
Latest news on March 8, 2025: U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 7, 2025. REUTERS/Leah Millis TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Mar 8, 2025 1:05 AM IST
US News Live : Trump threatens new reciprocal tariffs on Canadian dairy and lumber products: ‘They’ll be met with…’
- “Canada has been ripping us off for years on tariffs for lumber and for dairy products, 250%,” President Donald Trump said on Friday
Mar 8, 2025 12:59 AM IST
US News Live : Who is Alexandra Bialousow? South Carolina woman allegedly started 2,000-acre wildfire
- A South Carolina woman, Alexandra Bialousow, was arrested for igniting the Covington Drive wildfire that burned over 2,000 acres.
Mar 8, 2025 12:55 AM IST
US News Live : NYT Mini Crossword Today: See hints and answer for March 7, 2025
- Get hints and answer for the New York Times's 'Mini Crossword' for today - March 7, 2025.
Mar 8, 2025 12:23 AM IST
US News Live : US issues travel advisory for Turks and Caicos Islands. Here's what to know
- The advisory urges Americans to “be aware of heightened risks to safety and security”
