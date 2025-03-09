World News Live Today March 9, 2025: Who Was Carles Miñarro Garcia? FC Barcelona's first-team doctor dies ahead of Osasuna match

Live
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
US News Live : Who Was Carles Miñarro Garcia? FC Barcelona's first-team doctor dies ahead of Osasuna match
- Barcelona's La Liga match against Osasuna has been postponed due to the death of first-team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia.
Mar 9, 2025 1:10 AM IST
World News Live : Muslim nations reject Donald Trump's call to ‘displace Palestinians’ and empty Gaza
- The foreign ministers gathered in Saudi Arabia for a special session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to address the situation in Gaza.
Mar 9, 2025 1:03 AM IST
US News Live : Eye witness narrates how Brad Sigmon's execution unfolded
- Brad Sigmon was executed by firing squad in South Carolina, marking the first such execution in the United States. since 2003.
Mar 9, 2025 12:50 AM IST
World News Live : Pope Francis health: Pontiff showing ‘gradual, slight improvement’, says Vatican
- Pope Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 after a week-long battle with bronchitis.
