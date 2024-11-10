Live
World News Live Today November 10, 2024: Vladimir Putin signs mutual defence treaty with North Korea
Nov 10, 2024 12:46 AM IST
Latest news on November 10, 2024: FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un pose for a photo during a signing ceremony of the new partnership in Pyongyang, North Korea, on June 19, 2024. (Kristina Kormilitsyna, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments.
Nov 10, 2024 12:46 AM IST
World News Live : Vladimir Putin signs mutual defence treaty with North Korea
- The accord, announced by Putin and Kim Jong Un in June after a summit in Pyongyang, calls on each side to come to the other's aid in case of an armed attack.
Nov 10, 2024 12:11 AM IST
World News Live : Dana White, martial-arts magnate and Trump cheerleader
- A strongman persona plays well with the president-elect
Nov 10, 2024 12:00 AM IST
US News Live : White women show support for Kamala Harris with Taylor Swift's Eras Tour-inspired blue bracelets
- As part of a recent TikTok trend, several liberal White women have started wearing blue bracelets to symbolise they did not vote for Donald Trump
