Saturday, Nov 9, 2024
    World News Live Today November 10, 2024: Vladimir Putin signs mutual defence treaty with North Korea

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 10, 2024 12:46 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on November 10, 2024: FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un pose for a photo during a signing ceremony of the new partnership in Pyongyang, North Korea, on June 19, 2024. (Kristina Kormilitsyna, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 10, 2024 12:46 AM IST

    World News Live : Vladimir Putin signs mutual defence treaty with North Korea

    • The accord, announced by Putin and Kim Jong Un in June after a summit in Pyongyang, calls on each side to come to the other's aid in case of an armed attack.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 10, 2024 12:11 AM IST

    World News Live : Dana White, martial-arts magnate and Trump cheerleader

    • A strongman persona plays well with the president-elect
    Read the full story here

    Nov 10, 2024 12:00 AM IST

    US News Live : White women show support for Kamala Harris with Taylor Swift's Eras Tour-inspired blue bracelets

    • As part of a recent TikTok trend, several liberal White women have started wearing blue bracelets to symbolise they did not vote for Donald Trump
    Read the full story here

    Get exclusive insights on US Elections 2024 — click here!

