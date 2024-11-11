Live
World News Live Today November 11, 2024: 6.8-magnitude earthquake rocks eastern Cuba, damaging buildings, infrastructure
Nov 11, 2024 5:35 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on November 11, 2024: Two powerful earthquakes rocked southern Cuba in quick succession on Sunday, US geologists said, sending Cubans running into the streets
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 11, 2024 5:35 AM IST
World News Live : 6.8-magnitude earthquake rocks eastern Cuba, damaging buildings, infrastructure
- A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit eastern Cuba, causing damage in Santiago de Cuba and nearby areas. President Diaz-Canel reported landslides, power line damage.
News world news World News Live Today November 11, 2024: 6.8-magnitude earthquake rocks eastern Cuba, damaging buildings, infrastructure