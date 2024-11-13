Live
World News Live Today November 13, 2024: US flights to Haiti banned after Spirit planes shot by gangs
Nov 13, 2024 1:52 AM IST
Latest news on November 13, 2024: The Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday that it will prohibit U.S. airlines from flying to Haiti.
US News Live : US flights to Haiti banned after Spirit planes shot by gangs
- The FAA will now bar US flight from flying to Haiti after two commercial planes were hit by gunfire this week.
Nov 13, 2024 1:21 AM IST
US News Live : Times Square stalker arrested in New Jersey for fatally choking woman
- A 33-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in New Jersey for allegedly holding a woman in a chokehold outside a Times Square hotel last month.
