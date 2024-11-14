Edit Profile
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
    Live

    World News Live Today November 14, 2024: Trump praises Biden as 'very gracious' after WH meeting they 'both really enjoyed': Here's what they talked about

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 14, 2024 2:52 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on November 14, 2024: US President Joe Biden, right, and President-elect Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024.
    Latest news on November 14, 2024: Latest news on November 14, 2024: US President Joe Biden, right, and President-elect Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024.

    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 14, 2024 2:52 AM IST

    US News Live : Trump praises Biden as ‘very gracious’ after WH meeting they ‘both really enjoyed’: Here's what they talked about

    • Donald Trump only had good things to say about Joe Biden as they set aside all noticeable differences for the historic White House tradition on Wednesday.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 14, 2024 2:49 AM IST

    US News Live : Trump names former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard as national intelligence director

    • Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard has officially found her name listed in bold as part of Donald Trump's second term.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 14, 2024 2:44 AM IST

    US News Live : Indian Americans in Trump admin: Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley and others who could snag top spots in 2.0 cabinet

    • Several Indian American leaders on the Republican side have emerged as potential cabinet members for Donald Trump's second administration.
    Read the full story here

