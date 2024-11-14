Live
World News Live Today November 14, 2024: Trump praises Biden as ‘very gracious’ after WH meeting they ‘both really enjoyed’: Here's what they talked about
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on November 14, 2024: Latest news on November 14, 2024: US President Joe Biden, right, and President-elect Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024.
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
US News Live : Trump praises Biden as ‘very gracious’ after WH meeting they ‘both really enjoyed’: Here's what they talked about
- Donald Trump only had good things to say about Joe Biden as they set aside all noticeable differences for the historic White House tradition on Wednesday.
Nov 14, 2024 2:49 AM IST
US News Live : Trump names former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard as national intelligence director
- Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard has officially found her name listed in bold as part of Donald Trump's second term.
Nov 14, 2024 2:44 AM IST
US News Live : Indian Americans in Trump admin: Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley and others who could snag top spots in 2.0 cabinet
- Several Indian American leaders on the Republican side have emerged as potential cabinet members for Donald Trump's second administration.
