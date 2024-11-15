Live
World News Live Today November 15, 2024: Florida sues FEMA for discriminating against pro-Trump hurricane victims
Nov 15, 2024 2:29 AM IST
US News Live : Florida sues FEMA for discriminating against pro-Trump hurricane victims
- The Federal Emergency Management Agency is already in hot water, and this new suit isn't helping its case, especially with an incoming Trump presidency.
Nov 15, 2024 2:21 AM IST
US News Live : Tropical Storm Sara to trigger life-threatening flooding, landslides across Central America
- The US National Hurricane Center has sounded the alarm for dangers headed to Central America as Tropical Storm Sara forms off the Honduras coast.
Nov 15, 2024 1:59 AM IST
US News Live : As we await the Beaver Moon, NASA reminds us ‘we’re pushing' the moon away
- After this weekend's supermoon, we will have to wait until October 7, 2025, for the next one.
