World News Live Today November 16, 2024: Indian-origin Walmart employee burned to death in bakery oven. Superstore admits it was to be removed before tragedy
Latest news on November 16, 2024: A photo of 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur, posted on an online fundraiser.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
- A new development in the Gursimran Kaur tragedy in Canada revealed the walk-in oven that claimed her life was supposed to be removed before her death in Oct.
