Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi190C
Saturday, Nov 16, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    World News Live Today November 17, 2024: Israeli troops reach deepest point in Lebanon since invasion: Report

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 17, 2024 2:27 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on November 17, 2024: Smoke billows over Beirut's southern suburbs after an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Baabda, Lebanon November 16, 2024.
    Latest news on November 17, 2024: Smoke billows over Beirut's southern suburbs after an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Baabda, Lebanon November 16, 2024.

    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 17, 2024 2:27 AM IST

    World News Live : Israeli troops reach deepest point in Lebanon since invasion: Report

    • Israeli troops briefly captured a strategic hill in the southern village of Chamaa, about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the border.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 17, 2024 2:12 AM IST

    World News Live : Israel says synagogue hit in ‘rocket barrage’ by Lebanon's Hezbollah on Haifa

    • Hezbollah claimed several rocket attacks on northern Israel, saying it targeted military sites including a naval base in the Haifa area.
    Read the full story here

    ShortsbyHindustan Times Cricket
    View All
    Watch & follow exclusive cricket content
    Nov 17, 2024 1:17 AM IST

    World News Live : At least 13 killed, many others kidnapped by extremist rebels in Congo

    • In recent years, ADF attacks have intensified and spread towards Goma, eastern Congo’s main city, as well as neighboring Ituri province.
    Read the full story here

    News world news World News Live Today November 17, 2024: Israeli troops reach deepest point in Lebanon since invasion: Report
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes