World News Live Today November 17, 2024: Israeli troops reach deepest point in Lebanon since invasion: Report
Nov 17, 2024 2:27 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on November 17, 2024: Smoke billows over Beirut's southern suburbs after an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Baabda, Lebanon November 16, 2024.
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Nov 17, 2024 2:27 AM IST
World News Live : Israeli troops reach deepest point in Lebanon since invasion: Report
- Israeli troops briefly captured a strategic hill in the southern village of Chamaa, about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the border.
Nov 17, 2024 2:12 AM IST
World News Live : Israel says synagogue hit in ‘rocket barrage’ by Lebanon's Hezbollah on Haifa
- Hezbollah claimed several rocket attacks on northern Israel, saying it targeted military sites including a naval base in the Haifa area.
Nov 17, 2024 1:17 AM IST
World News Live : At least 13 killed, many others kidnapped by extremist rebels in Congo
- In recent years, ADF attacks have intensified and spread towards Goma, eastern Congo’s main city, as well as neighboring Ituri province.
