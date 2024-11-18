Live
World News Live Today November 18, 2024: Joe Biden approves Ukraine's use of US long-range missiles for strikes in Russia
Nov 18, 2024 1:32 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on November 18, 2024: US President Joe Biden
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 18, 2024 1:32 AM IST
World News Live : Joe Biden approves Ukraine's use of US long-range missiles for strikes in Russia
- The decision allowing Ukraine to use Army Tactical Missile System for attacks into Russia comes as thousands of N. Korean troops have been sent to help Russia.
Nov 18, 2024 12:24 AM IST
US News Live : Ring girl Sydney Thomas is ‘grateful’ for newfound fame after Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight
- The Fashion Nova model took to TikTok, where she boasts nearly 800,000 followers, on Saturday to address her newfound fame after the highly anticipated bout
Nov 18, 2024 12:16 AM IST
World News Live : 34 dead in Israeli air strike, says Gaza civil defence
- The Israeli military said its forces had conducted overnight strikes on "terrorist targets" in the Beit Lahia area, sending Palestinians fleeing.
Nov 18, 2024 12:10 AM IST
World News Live : 3 arrested after flares land near Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's home
- Two flares landed near Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea late Saturday in what Shin Bet called a "serious incident", although he was not at home at the time.
