Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi230C
Friday, Nov 1, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    World News Live Today November 2, 2024: Serbian roof collapse: Thirteen people dead, 2 women in critical condition

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 2, 2024 12:10 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on November 2, 2024: A bicycle sits between rubbles at the scene where the roof of a train station collapsed, killing several people in Serbia
    Latest news on November 2, 2024: A bicycle sits between rubbles at the scene where the roof of a train station collapsed, killing several people in Serbia

    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 2, 2024 12:10 AM IST

    World News Live : Serbian roof collapse: Thirteen people dead, 2 women in critical condition

    • Train departures had been halted from the station, where the roof collapsed at the entrance on Friday
    Read the full story here

    News world news World News Live Today November 2, 2024: Serbian roof collapse: Thirteen people dead, 2 women in critical condition
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes