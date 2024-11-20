Live
World News Live Today November 20, 2024: Iran increasing its stockpile of near weapons-grade uranium: UN
Nov 20, 2024 12:01 AM IST
Latest news on November 20, 2024: Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo
- Iran has defied international demands to rein in its nuclear program and has increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels, UN said.
