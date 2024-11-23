Live
World News Live Today November 23, 2024: Woman wins civil damages claim against MMA star Conor McGregor over rape accusation
Nov 23, 2024 12:11 AM IST
Nov 23, 2024: Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor and partner Dee Devlin leave the High Court (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)
Nov 23, 2024 12:11 AM IST
Woman wins civil damages claim against MMA star Conor McGregor over rape accusation
- A woman on Friday won civil court damages claim against mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor over her allegation that he raped her in a Dublin hotel.
Nov 23, 2024 12:00 AM IST
Matt Gaetz reveals he will not rejoin Congress next year: 'I'm still going to be in the fight'
- Following Gaetz's withdrawal, congressional leaders had been wondering if he would return to Congress
