World News Live Today November 25, 2024: Trump to ‘sign executive order’ removing Transgender troops from US military: Report
Nov 25, 2024 6:22 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on November 25, 2024: FILE PHOTO:U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes the stage following early results from the 2024 U.S. presidential election in Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare/File Photo (REUTERS)
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
US News Live : Trump to ‘sign executive order’ removing Transgender troops from US military: Report
- Trump's administration is preparing to implement broad restrictions on transgender individuals, impacting education, healthcare, sports, and military service.
Nov 25, 2024 5:37 AM IST
US News Live : Bishop TD Jakes suffers medical emergency during live sermon: Know his Diddy connection?
- Dallas Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a health scare during a sermon and received immediate medical care. His team has reported that he is stable.
