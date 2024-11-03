Live
World News Live Today November 3, 2024: US elections: Climate skeptics hatch plans in case of second Trump term
Nov 3, 2024 12:38 AM IST
Latest news on November 3, 2024: Climate skeptics seek to reverse Biden administration policies if Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump wins second term
US News Live : US elections: Climate skeptics hatch plans in case of second Trump term
- Activists would push a new Republican administration to boost coal-fired power, block EPA science and challenge models of global warming.
Nov 3, 2024 12:15 AM IST
US News Live : US elections: Chunk of Indian-American, Muslim Democrat voters in Michigan swing to Trump
- A section of Indian-Americans, Muslims, and African-Americans in Michigan, who were traditionally Democrats shifted their support towards Donald Trump
