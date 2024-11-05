Live
World News Live Today November 5, 2024: US elections 2024: Are banks, post offices, FedEx closed on November 5? | All you need to know
Nov 5, 2024 12:39 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on November 5, 2024: A person votes in the U.S. presidential election at a polling station in Detroit, Michigan
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 5, 2024 12:39 AM IST
US News Live : US elections 2024: Are banks, post offices, FedEx closed on November 5? | All you need to know
- The polling day for the US elections is on November 5 and while it is not a federal holiday, some organisations may be closed
Nov 5, 2024 12:38 AM IST
US News Live : Trump targets Biden-Harris govt with new campaign video featuring controversial Olympic boxer Imane Khelif: Watch
- Donald Trump released a new campaign ad, featuring Imane Khelif, the controversial Algerian boxer and 2024 Paris Olympic boxing champion.
Nov 5, 2024 12:08 AM IST
US News Live : Will it rain on Election Day? Weather forecast for key battleground states
- Experts discuss Election Day weather conditions voters can expect to see in some of the key swing states
Get exclusive insights on US Elections 2024 — click here!
Nov 5, 2024 12:04 AM IST
World News Live : What happened after Donald Trump lost the 2020 US presidential election?
- On January 6, 2021, Congress was set to confirm Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump when a mob stormed the US Capitol to disrupt the proceedings.
News world news World News Live Today November 5, 2024: US elections 2024: Are banks, post offices, FedEx closed on November 5? | All you need to know