World News Live Today November 6, 2024: Man carrying torch, flare arrested at US Capitol: ‘Smelled like fuel’
Nov 6, 2024 1:14 AM IST
Latest news on November 6, 2024: The dome of the US Capitol building is seen on a rainy day on September 26, 2023.
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments.
World News Live : Man carrying torch, flare arrested at US Capitol: ‘Smelled like fuel’
- The police said that the Capitol visitor center has been closed and further investigation is underway.
Nov 6, 2024 1:03 AM IST
US News Live : Ex-Trump aide and The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin votes for Harris, ‘For the first time in…’
- Griffin said that she identifies as a “Christian,” an “American”, and a “Republican” in “that order.”
Nov 6, 2024 12:38 AM IST
US News Live : Elon Musk, Joe Rogan slam US govt for killing ‘cute little’ Peanut the squirrel, ‘What the f**k is wrong with you?’
- The Tesla CEO said that the gravity of the incident should be enough to influence voters
Nov 6, 2024 12:30 AM IST
US News Live : 'Proud to be American': Sunita Williams, other astronauts post US Election Day photo from space after voting early
- On US election day, astronauts Butch Wilmore, Sunita Williams, and Don Pettit shared shared a picture of themselves on Instagram.
Nov 6, 2024 12:26 AM IST
US News Live : Betting site pushes election wagers with US Influencers ignoring federal ban
- Polymarket has engaged US based influencers to promote its election betting platform, despite federal regulations prohibiting American participation.
Nov 6, 2024 12:23 AM IST
US News Live : US election 2024: Controversial ad sparks debate on women 'hiding their votes' from husbands
- The political ad has upset many prominent conservatives and highlights that gender is a major theme in the 2024 US presidential election.
Nov 6, 2024 12:23 AM IST
World News Live : Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu fires defence minister
- The two have frequently clashed over Israel's retaliatory military offensive against Hamas.
Nov 6, 2024 12:07 AM IST
US News Live : ‘Election steal is happening’: MAGA cries fouls as Pennsylvania county experiences software malfunction with EVMs
- Pennsylvania court's order states voting in Cambria County after 8 pm ET would be considered provisional ballots.
Nov 6, 2024 12:07 AM IST
World News Live : Donald Trump says he would concede defeat to Kamala Harris if…
- US elections 2024: Millions of voters have lined up at polling booths in the United States to cast their ballots for the US presidential elections 2024.
