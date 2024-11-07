Live
World News Live Today November 7, 2024: US presidential elections: Kamala Harris concedes defeat to Donald Trump
Latest news on November 7, 2024: Former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
US News Live : US presidential elections: Kamala Harris concedes defeat to Donald Trump
US presidential elections: Kamala Harris concedes defeat to Donald Trump
Nov 7, 2024 12:12 AM IST
US News Live : Kamala Harris lost because of ‘arrogant’ staffers, Democratic sources say
- An insider did not hold back in their criticism of Harris, calling her a “s**t candidate” who Trump made “look worse than Hillary Clinton”
