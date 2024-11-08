Live
World News Live Today November 8, 2024: Federal Reserve cuts its key interest rate by a quarter-point after Trump's election win
Nov 8, 2024 12:49 AM IST
US News Live : Federal Reserve cuts its key interest rate by a quarter-point after Trump's election win
- The Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate Thursday by a quarter-point in response to the steady decline in the once-high inflation
Nov 8, 2024 12:42 AM IST
World News Live : Vladimir Putin congratulates Donald Trump on election victory
- Vladimir Putin's comment came after a speech during an international forum conference in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.
