World News Live Today November 9, 2024: Donald Trump reveals his one major priority after taking office in January: ‘Would have no choice but…’
Nov 9, 2024 12:06 AM IST
Latest news on November 9, 2024: Trump has repeatedly promised to implement the “largest deportation effort in American history.”
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
- President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday revealed one of his top goals when he takes office in January.
