World News Live Today October 1, 2024: California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs first US law banning ‘harmful’ food dyes in schools
Oct 1, 2024 12:40 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on October 1, 2024: FILE PHOTO: California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) reacts as he speaks to the members of the press on the day of the first presidential debate hosted by CNN in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., June 27, 2024. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments.
US News Live : California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs first US law banning ‘harmful’ food dyes in schools
- The law will keep popular snack items like Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Fruity Pebbles, and Starburst away from schoolchildren in California.
Oct 1, 2024 12:33 AM IST
World News Live : Israel conducting ‘limited ground operations’ against Hezbollah: US
- As part of the raids, Israel has declared three of its northern communities as a "closed military zone,” officials said.
