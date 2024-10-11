Live
World News Live Today October 11, 2024: Israel security cabinet to meet on Iran as Biden urges restraint
Oct 11, 2024 12:21 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on October 11, 2024: Flames and smoke rise at the scene of destroyed buildings hit by an Israeli airstrike in central Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
World News Live : Israel security cabinet to meet on Iran as Biden urges restraint
- Israel’s security cabinet prepared to meet Thursday evening to discuss how to retaliate against Iran for its missile attack last week.
