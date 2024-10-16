Live
World News Live Today October 16, 2024: US says India should take Canada plot allegations 'seriously'
Latest news on October 16, 2024: A sign outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple is seen after the killing on its grounds in June 2023 of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada September 18, 2023.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
World News Live : US says India should take Canada plot allegations 'seriously'
- The US urged India to address “serious allegations” from Canada regarding Nijjar assassination plot, as diplomatic tensions rise.
US News Live : Trump’s betting market numbers against Harris tell a totally different story from polls
- Current betting odds favur Trump over Harris. Key swing states reflect similar trends, though skepticism remains about the accuracy.
US News Live : Kamala Harris wants to legalise marijuana and ensure Crypto protections for Black men
- Kamala Harris introduces the Opportunity Agenda, focusing on legalising marijuana and providing loans to Black entrepreneurs.
