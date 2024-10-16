Edit Profile
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
    World News Live Today October 16, 2024: US says India should take Canada plot allegations 'seriously'

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 16, 2024 1:06 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on October 16, 2024: A sign outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple is seen after the killing on its grounds in June 2023 of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada September 18, 2023.
    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 16, 2024 1:06 AM IST

    World News Live : US says India should take Canada plot allegations 'seriously'

    • The US urged India to address “serious allegations” from Canada regarding Nijjar assassination plot, as diplomatic tensions rise.
    Read the full story here

    Oct 16, 2024 12:46 AM IST

    US News Live : Trump’s betting market numbers against Harris tell a totally different story from polls

    • Current betting odds favur Trump over Harris. Key swing states reflect similar trends, though skepticism remains about the accuracy.
    Read the full story here

    Oct 16, 2024 12:11 AM IST

    US News Live : Kamala Harris wants to legalise marijuana and ensure Crypto protections for Black men

    • Kamala Harris introduces the Opportunity Agenda, focusing on legalising marijuana and providing loans to Black entrepreneurs.
    Read the full story here

