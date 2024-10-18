World News Live Today October 18, 2024: Trump reveals whether his son Barron Trump has found a girlfriend at NYU yet

Edit Profile
Thursday, Oct 17, 2024
    Oct 18, 2024 12:22 AM IST
    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 18, 2024 12:22 AM IST

    US News Live : Trump reveals whether his son Barron Trump has found a girlfriend at NYU yet

    • Barron Trump is attending NYU's Stern School of Business, living at Trump Tower. While surrounded by security, classmates describe him positively.
    Read the full story here

    Oct 18, 2024 12:11 AM IST

    US News Live : Trump suggests Ukraine is at fault for war with Russia, says Zelensky ‘should never have let war start’

    • “Zelensky is one of the greatest salesmen I've ever seen. Every time he comes in, we give him $100 billion,” Trump said in a podcast interview
    Read the full story here

    Oct 18, 2024 12:04 AM IST

    World News Live : Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel has ‘settled its account’ with Sinwar killing

    • Sinwar was a chief architect of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel that precipitated the latest escalating conflicts in the Middle East.
    Read the full story here

