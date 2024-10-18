Live
World News Live Today October 18, 2024: Trump reveals whether his son Barron Trump has found a girlfriend at NYU yet
Barron Trump's college decision may be disclosed as early as next week
US News Live : Trump reveals whether his son Barron Trump has found a girlfriend at NYU yet
- Barron Trump is attending NYU's Stern School of Business, living at Trump Tower. While surrounded by security, classmates describe him positively.
Oct 18, 2024 12:11 AM IST
US News Live : Trump suggests Ukraine is at fault for war with Russia, says Zelensky ‘should never have let war start’
- “Zelensky is one of the greatest salesmen I've ever seen. Every time he comes in, we give him $100 billion,” Trump said in a podcast interview
Oct 18, 2024 12:04 AM IST
World News Live : Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel has ‘settled its account’ with Sinwar killing
- Sinwar was a chief architect of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel that precipitated the latest escalating conflicts in the Middle East.
