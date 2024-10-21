Edit Profile
Sunday, Oct 20, 2024
    World News Live Today October 21, 2024: Israeli military confirms senior commander's death in northern Gaza

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 21, 2024 1:50 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on October 21, 2024: Palestinians gather at the site of Israeli strikes on houses and residential buildings, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, in Beit Lahiya, in the northern Gaza Strip October 20, 2024.
    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 21, 2024 1:50 AM IST

    World News Live : Israeli military confirms senior commander's death in northern Gaza

    • Colonel Ahsan Daksa, commander of the 401st Brigade, was killed in the Jabalia area when an explosive struck him as he left his tank
