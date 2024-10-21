Live
World News Live Today October 21, 2024: Israeli military confirms senior commander's death in northern Gaza
Oct 21, 2024 1:50 AM IST
Latest news on October 21, 2024: Palestinians gather at the site of Israeli strikes on houses and residential buildings, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, in Beit Lahiya, in the northern Gaza Strip October 20, 2024.
- Colonel Ahsan Daksa, commander of the 401st Brigade, was killed in the Jabalia area when an explosive struck him as he left his tank
