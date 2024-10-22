Live
World News Live Today October 22, 2024: Melania Trump did this to a company who tried to ‘steal’ from her
Oct 22, 2024 2:37 AM IST
Latest news on October 22, 2024: Melania Trump's memoir reveals her early modeling journey, highlighting a talent competition that led to both success and a sense of betrayal after her prize money disappeared.
Follow all the updates here:
US News Live : Melania Trump did this to a company who tried to ‘steal’ from her
- Melania Trump's memoir recounts her modeling career's start, marked by a contest win that turned sour when her prize money vanished.
Oct 22, 2024 2:10 AM IST
US News Live : American Airlines passenger disgusted when a fellow passenger opened a can of tuna
- On an American Airlines flight to Seattle, a TikToker filmed a fellow passenger opening canned tuna, leading to a smelly ordeal.
Oct 22, 2024 2:00 AM IST
World News Live : Israel accuses Hezbollah of hiding gold, millions of dollars in bunker under hospital in Beirut
- However, the hospital director, who is a Lebanese lawmaker, said Israel was making ‘false and slanderous’ claims.
