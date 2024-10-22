Edit Profile
Monday, Oct 21, 2024
    World News Live Today October 22, 2024: Melania Trump did this to a company who tried to ‘steal’ from her

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 22, 2024 2:37 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on October 22, 2024: Melania Trump's memoir reveals her early modeling journey, highlighting a talent competition that led to both success and a sense of betrayal after her prize money disappeared.
    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 22, 2024 2:37 AM IST

    US News Live : Melania Trump did this to a company who tried to ‘steal’ from her

    • Melania Trump's memoir recounts her modeling career's start, marked by a contest win that turned sour when her prize money vanished.
    Read the full story here

    Oct 22, 2024 2:10 AM IST

    US News Live : American Airlines passenger disgusted when a fellow passenger opened a can of tuna

    • On an American Airlines flight to Seattle, a TikToker filmed a fellow passenger opening canned tuna, leading to a smelly ordeal.
    Read the full story here

    Oct 22, 2024 2:00 AM IST

    World News Live : Israel accuses Hezbollah of hiding gold, millions of dollars in bunker under hospital in Beirut

    • However, the hospital director, who is a Lebanese lawmaker, said Israel was making ‘false and slanderous’ claims.
    Read the full story here

