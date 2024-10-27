Edit Profile
Saturday, Oct 26, 2024
    World News Live Today October 27, 2024: Israel spares certain strategic targets in first ‘open’ attack on Iran

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 27, 2024 12:45 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on October 27, 2024: Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel announced the launch of "precise strikes" on military targets in Iran on October 26, in retaliation for attacks against it, as Iranian state media reported several explosions around the capital.
    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 27, 2024 12:45 AM IST

    World News Live : Israel spares certain strategic targets in first ‘open’ attack on Iran

    • Iran said the strikes caused only “limited damage” and downplayed them. Foreign Minister said Iran has “no limits” in defending its interests.
    Oct 27, 2024 12:24 AM IST

    US News Live : MrBeast, Logan Paul and KSI's Lunchly meal brand face FDA complaints over mold

    • The issues surrounding Lunchly recently became viral after YouTuber Rosanna Pansino posted a video where she reviewed the product.
