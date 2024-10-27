World News Live Today October 27, 2024: Israel spares certain strategic targets in first ‘open’ attack on Iran

Live

By

World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.

Latest news on October 27, 2024: Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel announced the launch of "precise strikes" on military targets in Iran on October 26, in retaliation for attacks against it, as Iranian state media reported several explosions around the capital.

World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More