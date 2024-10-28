Live
World News Live Today October 28, 2024: Harris supporter screams in little girl's face, shocking video goes viral. Watch
Oct 28, 2024 12:09 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on October 28, 2024: A Harris supporter was caught yelling at a young girl in a stroller
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 28, 2024 12:09 AM IST
US News Live : Harris supporter screams in little girl's face, shocking video goes viral. Watch
- The video has garnered over 21 million views so far on X, formerly Twitter, with netizens slamming the woman for her horrifying act
News world news World News Live Today October 28, 2024: Harris supporter screams in little girl's face, shocking video goes viral. Watch