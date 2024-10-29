Edit Profile
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
    World News Live Today October 29, 2024: South Africa submits evidence to bolster genocide charges against Israel at ICJ

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 29, 2024 12:46 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on October 29, 2024: Israeli delegation members sit at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), at the start of a hearing where South Africa requests new emergency measures over Israel's attacks on Rafah, as part of an ongoing case South Africa filed at the ICJ in December last year accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention during its offensive against Palestinians in Gaza. (File image)
    Latest news on October 29, 2024: Israeli delegation members sit at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), at the start of a hearing where South Africa requests new emergency measures over Israel's attacks on Rafah, as part of an ongoing case South Africa filed at the ICJ in December last year accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention during its offensive against Palestinians in Gaza. (File image)

    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 29, 2024 12:46 AM IST

    World News Live : South Africa submits evidence to bolster genocide charges against Israel at ICJ

    • It contains documents supporting accusation that Israel has “violated the genocide convention by promoting the destruction of Palestinians living in Gaza”.
    Oct 29, 2024 12:32 AM IST

    US News Live : Ballot box in competitive Washington state House district goes up in flames, hundreds of ballots possibly destroyed

    • The Federal Bureau of Investigation has reportedly said it is investigating the incidents “to determine who is responsible."
