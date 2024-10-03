Edit Profile
    World News Live Today October 3, 2024: Matthew Perry's death: Doctor who sold vials of ketamine to Friends star pleads guilty

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 3, 2024 2:48 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on October 3, 2024: California physician Mark Chavez exits federal court in Los Angeles on October 2, 2024. Chavez pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute the drug ketamine to the late actor Matthew Perry, who died of a ketamine overdose in October 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
    Latest news on October 3, 2024: California physician Mark Chavez exits federal court in Los Angeles on October 2, 2024. Chavez pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute the drug ketamine to the late actor Matthew Perry, who died of a ketamine overdose in October 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 3, 2024 2:48 AM IST

    US News Live : Matthew Perry's death: Doctor who sold vials of ketamine to Friends star pleads guilty

    • Matthew Perry had been using the drug through his regular doctor in a legal but off-label treatment for depression that has become increasingly common.
    Read the full story here

    Oct 3, 2024 2:10 AM IST

    US News Live : Trump ‘resorted to crimes’ to stay in office after losing 2020 election, federal prosecutors say

    • The filing was submitted by Jack Smith following a Supreme Court opinion that conferred broad immunity on ex-presidents for official acts they take in office
    Read the full story here

    Oct 3, 2024 1:18 AM IST

    US News Live : Kate Middleton makes first official appearance with Prince William post-chemotherapy

    • Their Wednesday's joint royal engagement follows Kate's statement last month, in which she announced that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment.
    Read the full story here

