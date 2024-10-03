Live
World News Live Today October 3, 2024: Matthew Perry's death: Doctor who sold vials of ketamine to Friends star pleads guilty
Oct 3, 2024 2:48 AM IST
Latest news on October 3, 2024: California physician Mark Chavez exits federal court in Los Angeles on October 2, 2024. Chavez pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute the drug ketamine to the late actor Matthew Perry, who died of a ketamine overdose in October 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Oct 3, 2024 2:48 AM IST
US News Live : Matthew Perry's death: Doctor who sold vials of ketamine to Friends star pleads guilty
- Matthew Perry had been using the drug through his regular doctor in a legal but off-label treatment for depression that has become increasingly common.
Oct 3, 2024 2:10 AM IST
US News Live : Trump ‘resorted to crimes’ to stay in office after losing 2020 election, federal prosecutors say
- The filing was submitted by Jack Smith following a Supreme Court opinion that conferred broad immunity on ex-presidents for official acts they take in office
Oct 3, 2024 1:18 AM IST
US News Live : Kate Middleton makes first official appearance with Prince William post-chemotherapy
- Their Wednesday's joint royal engagement follows Kate's statement last month, in which she announced that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment.
