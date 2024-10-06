Live
World News Live Today October 6, 2024: Donald Trump returns to PA assassination attempt site, gets hero's welcome: ‘I will never quit, I will never bend’
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
- Donald Trump made a bold return to the Butler Farm Show grounds in Pennsylvania on Saturday, September 5, where he survived an assassination attempt in July.
US News Live : How the Butler shooting changed Donald Trump's campaign: ‘It stays with you’
- How the Butler shooting changed Donald Trump's campaign
