Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi280C
Sunday, Oct 6, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    World News Live Today October 7, 2024: Middle East crisis: Hamas says Israel still blocking ceasefire agreement

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 7, 2024 12:30 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on October 7, 2024: Aftermath of October 7 attacks in Israel, which triggered the Gaza war (Reuters)
    Latest news on October 7, 2024: Aftermath of October 7 attacks in Israel, which triggered the Gaza war (Reuters)

    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 7, 2024 12:30 AM IST

    World News Live : Middle East crisis: Hamas says Israel still blocking ceasefire agreement

    • A year since the start of the war in Gaza, Israel is still blocking a ceasefire agreement despite Hamas' flexibility, its chief negotiator Khalil Al-Hayya said.
    Read the full story here

    News world news World News Live Today October 7, 2024: Middle East crisis: Hamas says Israel still blocking ceasefire agreement
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes