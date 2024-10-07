Live
World News Live Today October 7, 2024: Middle East crisis: Hamas says Israel still blocking ceasefire agreement
Oct 7, 2024 12:30 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on October 7, 2024: Aftermath of October 7 attacks in Israel, which triggered the Gaza war (Reuters)
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 7, 2024 12:30 AM IST
World News Live : Middle East crisis: Hamas says Israel still blocking ceasefire agreement
- A year since the start of the war in Gaza, Israel is still blocking a ceasefire agreement despite Hamas' flexibility, its chief negotiator Khalil Al-Hayya said.
News world news World News Live Today October 7, 2024: Middle East crisis: Hamas says Israel still blocking ceasefire agreement