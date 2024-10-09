Live
World News Live Today October 9, 2024: Trump secretly spoke to Putin, gave him Covid test machines, new book says
Oct 9, 2024 12:29 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on October 9, 2024: Donald Trump shared secret phone calls and personal gifts with Vladimir Putin, according to Bob Woodward's bombshell new book, War.
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 9, 2024 12:29 AM IST
US News Live : Trump secretly spoke to Putin, gave him Covid test machines, new book says
- During the early Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Trump secretly sent “Putin a bunch of Abbott Point of Care Covid test machines for his personal use.”
News world news World News Live Today October 9, 2024: Trump secretly spoke to Putin, gave him Covid test machines, new book says