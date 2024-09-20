Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi260C
Thursday, Sep 19, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    World News Live Today September 20, 2024: US elections: New polls find Kamala Harris, Donald Trump tied nationally

    By HT News Desk
    Sep 20, 2024 1:32 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on September 20, 2024: US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump (Reuters)
    Latest news on September 20, 2024: US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump (Reuters)

    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 20, 2024 1:32 AM IST

    US News Live : US elections: New polls find Kamala Harris, Donald Trump tied nationally

    • In the national poll, Harris and Trump were tied at 47% among the 2,437 likely voters polled September 11-16, according to a survey by The New York Times.
    Read the full story here

    Sep 20, 2024 12:14 AM IST

    US News Live : Donald Trump’s campaign trail appearance at popular Brooklyn kosher deli cancelled due to shocking reason

    • Donald Trump was scheduled to stop at the deli before heading to Washington, DC, to speak at a Combating Antisemitism event.
    Read the full story here

    News world news World News Live Today September 20, 2024: US elections: New polls find Kamala Harris, Donald Trump tied nationally
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes