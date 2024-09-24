Live
World News Live Today September 24, 2024: Russia produced most AI content to sway US presidential vote, says intelligence official
Sep 24, 2024 2:07 AM IST
Latest news on September 24, 2024: US election: The official from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, speaking on condition of anonymity, made the comment in briefing reporters on the alleged use of AI by Russia and other countries to influence the Nov. 5 vote.
US News Live : Russia produced most AI content to sway US presidential vote, says intelligence official
- Russia has generated more AI content to influence the US presidential election than any other foreign power, a US intelligence official said on Monday.
Sep 24, 2024 1:50 AM IST
US News Live : Trump vs Harris: US presidential contender takes lead in three critical swing states where voters say…
- Donald Trump leads Kamala Harris 45 percent to 49 percent in Georgia, a state where he lost by less than 12,000 votes in the 2020 election against Joe Biden.
Sep 24, 2024 1:04 AM IST
US News Live : Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: A look at important dates in 2024 US presidential race
- Republican former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, will face each other in the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election.
Sep 24, 2024 12:58 AM IST
US News Live : US 2024 election uncertainty clouds UN climate finance progress as wealthy countries aren't revealing ‘how much…’
- US election could jeopardize progress ahead of the next U.N. climate summit in November.
Sep 24, 2024 12:43 AM IST
World News Live : Israel launches intense airstrikes in Lebanon, killing over 356
- Israel's airstrikes in Lebanon on Monday killed over 356 people, including 24 children. The military targeted Hezbollah sites.
