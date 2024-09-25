World News Live Today September 25, 2024: Who is Warren Jones Crazybull? Idaho man charged with threatening to kill Donald Trump in phone calls to Mar-a-Lago

Live
Latest news on September 25, 2024: Warren Jones Crazybull allegedly made at least nine threatening phone calls to Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence on July 31, just two weeks after an attempted assassination on the former President in Butler, Pennsylvania.
US News Live : Who is Warren Jones Crazybull? Idaho man charged with threatening to kill Donald Trump in phone calls to Mar-a-Lago
- Warren Jones Crazybull, a man from Idhao, has pleaded “not guilty” after being charged with threatening to kill GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump.
