World News Live Today September 26, 2024: Donald Trump calls on Apple to decrypt phones of would-be assassins, blasts Biden over Iran’s plotting
Sep 26, 2024 1:00 AM IST
World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
Latest news on September 26, 2024: Donald Trump said that the FBI had been unable to access “three potentially foreign-based apps” on the phone of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the Pennsylvania man who shot at and grazed Trump’s ear during a rally in July.
World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
US News Live : Donald Trump calls on Apple to decrypt phones of would-be assassins, blasts Biden over Iran’s plotting
- Donald Trump called on Apple Inc. to aid federal investigators in accessing phones and applications belonging to his would-be assassins.
Sep 26, 2024 12:59 AM IST
World News Live : Israeli army chief says military is preparing for ground operation in Lebanon
- Israeli military prepares for a potential ground operation in Lebanon amid escalating hostilities with Hezbollah, which fired rockets into Israel.
Sep 26, 2024 12:52 AM IST
US News Live : Donald Trump campaign briefed on Iranian threats by Intelligence officials, but no details offered on any new plot
- U.S. intelligence officials confirmed Wednesday that they briefed Donald Trump's campaign on Iranian threats against the Republican presidential nominee.
Sep 26, 2024 12:30 AM IST
US News Live : Is Taylor Swift endorsement making any difference for Kamala Harris campaign? New poll finds…
- Before Taylor Swift's announcement to endorse Kamala Harris, several surveys suggested that the singer's support could sway people away from the US VP.
Sep 26, 2024 12:27 AM IST
US News Live : Biden says he was ‘confident’ about defeating ‘loser’ Trump on The View, stumbles when asked about Pelosi
- On the latest episode of The View, Alyssa Farah Griffin queried if Biden's own party members, including the former House speaker, drove him to quit the race
