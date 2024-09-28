Edit Profile
Friday, Sep 27, 2024
    World News Live Today September 28, 2024: Trump brags about friendship with Putin, reminds Zelenskyy 'it takes two to tango' as he promotes his ‘victory plan’

    By HT News Desk
    Sep 28, 2024 12:22 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on September 28, 2024: Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Trump Tower, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 28, 2024 12:22 AM IST

    US News Live : Trump brags about friendship with Putin, reminds Zelenskyy 'it takes two to tango' as he promotes his ‘victory plan’

    • Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented his war “victory plan” to Donald Trump during a closed-door meeting in New York on Friday.
    Read the full story here

    Sep 28, 2024 12:01 AM IST

    US News Live : Michigan Gov Whitmer weighs in on Taylor Swift's friendship with Brittany Mahomes: ‘We do care about…'

    • Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat from Michigan, commented on the debate surrounding Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes' possible political divergences.
    Read the full story here

