Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
New Delhi270C
Saturday, Sep 28, 2024
    Live

    World News Live Today September 29, 2024: Chilling video of an entire home floating away in North Carolina shows ravages of Hurricane Helene

    By HT News Desk
    Sep 29, 2024 12:37 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on September 29, 2024: An entire house was spotted floating away in floodwaters in Asheville, North Carolina, after Post-Tropical Cyclone Helene wreaked its havoc across the US Southeast.
    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 29, 2024 12:37 AM IST

    US News Live : Chilling video of an entire home floating away in North Carolina shows ravages of Hurricane Helene

    • Asheville, a city in North Carolina, suffered the brunt of record-high flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. A video even shows a house floating away.
    Read the full story here

    Sep 29, 2024 12:22 AM IST

    US News Live : Polls suggest a 270-268 election result as Harris gains slight lead over Trump: Report

    • The report suggests that such a staggering result would only be possible should the Times/Siena polls in every state prove to be accurate
    Read the full story here

    Sep 29, 2024 12:20 AM IST

    World News Live : ‘Some justice for his victims’: Joe Biden on killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah

    • Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrullah was killed in an Israeli strike on the Iran-backed group's headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon, on Friday.
    Read the full story here

