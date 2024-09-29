Live
World News Live Today September 29, 2024: Chilling video of an entire home floating away in North Carolina shows ravages of Hurricane Helene
Sep 29, 2024 12:37 AM IST
Latest news on September 29, 2024: An entire house was spotted floating away in floodwaters in Asheville, North Carolina, after Post-Tropical Cyclone Helene wreaked its havoc across the US Southeast.
US News Live : Chilling video of an entire home floating away in North Carolina shows ravages of Hurricane Helene
- Asheville, a city in North Carolina, suffered the brunt of record-high flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. A video even shows a house floating away.
Sep 29, 2024 12:22 AM IST
US News Live : Polls suggest a 270-268 election result as Harris gains slight lead over Trump: Report
- The report suggests that such a staggering result would only be possible should the Times/Siena polls in every state prove to be accurate
Sep 29, 2024 12:20 AM IST
World News Live : ‘Some justice for his victims’: Joe Biden on killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah
- Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrullah was killed in an Israeli strike on the Iran-backed group's headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon, on Friday.
