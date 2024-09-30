Edit Profile
    World News Live Today September 30, 2024: Elon Musk's brother Kimbal admits ‘we were illegal immigrants’ in resurfaced clip. Watch

    By HT News Desk
    Sep 30, 2024 1:01 AM IST
    World News Live: Get real-time updates on international politics, economic changes, conflicts, and environmental issues. Access the latest breaking news and in-depth stories as they happen, keeping you informed of events shaping the world.
    Latest news on September 30, 2024: FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X looks on during the Milken Conference 2024 Global Conference Sessions at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/David Swanson/File Photo
    World News Live: Welcome to our World News live blog, your go-to source for instant updates on major events across the globe. Whether it's political shifts, economic trends, environmental crises, or international conflicts, we deliver real-time reports to keep you informed and engaged with the latest global developments. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 30, 2024 1:01 AM IST

    US News Live : Elon Musk's brother Kimbal admits ‘we were illegal immigrants’ in resurfaced clip. Watch

    • Though the Musk brothers' remarks on their past immigration status may not have wreaked havoc at the time of the interview, they are raising eyebrows in 2024
    Read the full story here

    Sep 30, 2024 12:54 AM IST

    World News Live : Amid tensions in Middle East, Joe Biden says will speak with Israel's Netanyahu: ‘Have to avoid all-out war’

    • The US President's statement came even as Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon killed dozens of people on Sunday.
    Read the full story here

