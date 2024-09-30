Live
World News Live Today September 30, 2024: Elon Musk's brother Kimbal admits ‘we were illegal immigrants’ in resurfaced clip. Watch
Sep 30, 2024 1:01 AM IST
Latest news on September 30, 2024: FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X looks on during the Milken Conference 2024 Global Conference Sessions at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/David Swanson/File Photo
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Sep 30, 2024 1:01 AM IST
US News Live : Elon Musk's brother Kimbal admits ‘we were illegal immigrants’ in resurfaced clip. Watch
- Though the Musk brothers' remarks on their past immigration status may not have wreaked havoc at the time of the interview, they are raising eyebrows in 2024
Sep 30, 2024 12:54 AM IST
World News Live : Amid tensions in Middle East, Joe Biden says will speak with Israel's Netanyahu: ‘Have to avoid all-out war’
- The US President's statement came even as Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon killed dozens of people on Sunday.
